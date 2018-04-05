KCC to seek notice of entry to access lands for south Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council is to seek court approval this month for Notice of Entry in relation to four landowners along the proposed South Greenway route.

It’s understood the landowners have not granted access to the local authority to their lands which the council needs as part of the Environmental Impact Study for the multi-million-euro project.

The council attempted to acquire the land required by agreement but this did not prove possible and given the project’s economic and tourism potential it decided to progress using Compulsory Purchase Order.

The 26-kilometre greenway, which aims to connect Glenbeigh to Renard via Caherciveen, has been the subject of controversy among some landowners who are opposed to the route and the CPO.

A spokesperson for the council says the EIS is independent to the CPO for the land required.