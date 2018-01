It’s anticipated that a planning application for the South Kerry Greenway project will be submitted to An Bord Pleanala in early 2018.

Kerry County Council says work is currently underway on the finalisation of the Environmental Impact Statement and this along with the CPO for the lands required will be submitted to the planning appeals board for consideration.

During 2017, work continued on the finalisation of the design of the route which will link Glenbeigh to Caherciveen.