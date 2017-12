Kerry County Council says the Mall in Tralee is now fully open to pedestrians.

The local authority says separate works are ongoing near Bridge Street following a decision by Tralee Municipal District to part-pedestrianise the Mall which has undergone a major redevelopment in recent months.

The works, which will take about two weeks, are required to improve safety.

From mid-December it is anticipated the street will re-open to traffic and new taxi bye-laws will also come into effect.