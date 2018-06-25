KCC to request meeting about River Deenagh

Kerry County Council is to request a meeting with the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Inland Fisheries Ireland in relation to concerns about a Killarney river.

Cllr Michael Gleeson says there is an ever-growing build-up of material at Kingsbridge on the River Deenagh, which, he claims, is threatening the bridge, could lead to flooding and possibly compromise the foundation of St Mary’s Cathedral.

Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern agreed that material on the river is building up and said a meeting will be requested with the NPWS, which is responsible for the river and IFI.





Mr Ahern said more co-ordination is needed and the NPWS have budgets and responsibilities.