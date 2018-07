The public is being reminded that the controlled burning of lands is prohibited.

The warning comes as Kerry Fire Service dealt with a number of gorse and forest fires over the weekend; crews worked long hours to bring the blazes under control.

Kerry County Council is reminding the public to be forest fire vigilant during the current heatwave.





Director of Services with the local authority, John Breen says there is a RED weather alert in place for forest fires due to the heatwave: