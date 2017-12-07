KCC issue warning after men pose as council staff in Listowel

Kerry County Council has issued a warning following a report that two men posing as local authority staff called to house in Listowel today.

The men claimed to be carrying out insulation works on behalf of the council.

The local authority says it is not carrying out any such work in the area at the moment and when such activity is taking place council tenants are notified in writing in advance.

Workers will also always carry identification.

If homeowners are concerned about any such approaches, they should contact Gardai.