KCC to investigate if Killarney MD could enter European environmental competition

Kerry County Council is to investigate if it’s possible for Killarney to enter a European environmental competition.

The issue was raised at the Killarney Municipal District by Cllr Michael Gleeson.

The European Green Leaf Award is open to towns and cities across Europe with a population from 20,000 to 100,000 and was won this year by Galway.

The competition recognises a city’s commitment to better environmental outcomes and has a particular focus on efforts that generate green growth and new jobs.

The local authority said Killarney town has a population of 14,000 but the Killarney Municipal District has 38,000 inhabitants; the Environmental Services Department is to examine the scheme to see if the area would be eligible.