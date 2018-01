It’s believed outdoor staff of Kerry County Council in Listowel have returned to work.

Yesterday, 18 staff members of the Listowel Municipal District didn’t carry out their duties due to what they claimed was a health and safety issue in the workplace.

The staff in question work on roads, the gardening section, and on housing maintenance in the district.

Kerry County Council yesterday refused to comment on its staffing issues, however, it’s believed the staff have since returned to work.