KCC destributing sandbags in anticipation of localised flooding

Due to the weather warnings in place by Met Eireann



Kerry County Council is advising of an increased risk of possible localised flooding in some coastal and vulnerable parts of the county over the next 24 hours as well as high winds across the county.



Sandbags are being made available at the usual locations around the county until 9pm tonight and from Civil Defence headquarters in Tralee until 9pm.

Sandbags which were provided around the county on a precautionary basis ahead of Storm Ophelia remain available at those locations.



Kerry County Council ground crews will assess the situation from 5am tomorrow ahead of high tides in the morning and will closely monitor the situation throughout the day.



Kerry County Council’s emergency contact number is 066 7183588.