KCC to contact supermarkets about abandoned trolleys in Listowel

Kerry County Council is to engage with supermarkets in Listowel in response to shopping trolleys being abandoned in estates and laneways in the town.

Sinn Fein Cllr Tom Barry raised the issue at the Listowel Municipal District meeting; he said this is an issue involving a minority of customers.

The Listowel MD engineer is to write to the relevant supermarkets in relation to the issue and the Litter Warden will also contact them.





The local authority noted it is a difficult matter for supermarkets to address.