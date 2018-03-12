KCC Cathaoirleach to promote county during US St Patrick’s Day visit

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council is to take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York city this weekend.

Cllr John Sheahan will also attend a breakfast hosted by Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio and will meet tourism and economic leaders in the city.

Cllr Sheahan said the trip offered an opportunity to promote Kerry and reach out to the Kerry diaspora in the US.

He will be accompanied by Kerry County Council’s Tourism Officer, John Griffin; they will travel to the US on Thursday and return on Monday.