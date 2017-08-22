Kay (Ka) Egan, née Duggan, Mill Road, Kanturk, Co. Cork, and formerly of Millstreet, Co. Cork

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Callaghan’s Funeral Parlour, Kanturk on Wednesday from 6:30pm – followed by removal at 8pm to the  Church of the Immaculate Conception. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kanturk.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR