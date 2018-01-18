Kathy Casey Byrne, Ardagh, Co. Limerick & Naas, Co. Kildare.

By
receptionradiokerry


Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick tomorrow Friday (Jan 19th) from 5pm to 7.30pm.  Remains arriving to St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh, Co. Limerick on Saturday morning for requiem mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

