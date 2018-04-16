Kathleen Taylor née Slattery, Caheranne Village, Tralee & formerly of Monaree, Dingle, Kent UK & Reamore, Kielduff.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday (April 17th) form 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerryman bids to take bare knuckle boxing off the street
A Kerryman is leading efforts to take bare knuckle boxing off the streets and onto the world stage. Mike O'Brien, CEO of World Elite Martial...
Councillor urges investment in mid-Kerry water reservoir supply pipe
A Kerry County Councillor is renewing his calls for funding of €280,000 to be made available to replace a vital section of water pipe...
Demand for fodder in Kerry not as strong as last week
The Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers' Association says demand for fodder in the county is not as strong as last week. PRO Jason Fleming...
Kathleen Taylor née Slattery, Caheranne Village, Tralee & formerly of Monaree, Dingle, Kent UK...
Digital speed signs erected at Stradbally following local campaign
Digital signs - indicating the speed at which vehicles are travelling - have been erected at Stradbally. The west Kerry village instigated a campaign to...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster have confirmed Robbie Henshaw is available for Saturday's Champions Cup semi final against Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium The Ireland centre dislocated his...
Eamonn Fitzmaurice Hoping To Have Fully Fit Squad In The Next Couple Of Weeks
Eamonn Fitzmaurice hopes to have a fully fit squad in the next couple of weeks. The Kerry football manager has given an update on the...
Kerry Cyclist Joint Leader Of National Road Series
Kerry’s Sean Lacey is now joint leader of the Men’s National Road Series. The Cork-based Tralee man’s victory at the Donal Crowley Memorial Road Race...