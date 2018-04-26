Kathleen Rael née Hartnett, Droumavalla, Tralee and late of The Village, Ballyheigue

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to The Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Rathass. Enquiries to Hartnett Funeral Home, Ballyheigue

