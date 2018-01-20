Reposing at her family home, Gortdromakerrie, Muckross, Killarney on Sunday (Jan, 21st), from 3pm – 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Monday morning at 10am. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Community Games Badminton Underway In Moyvane
Community Games boys and girls badminton competition takes place in Moyvane this weekend. Neilus Collins reports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Wexford have won the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup in dramatic fashion, beating Kilkenny in hurling's first ever free-taking competition. The sides were level...
Kathleen O’Shea, (née O’Callaghan), Gortdromakerrie, Muckross, Killarney & late of Daltons Avenue, Killarney.
Dooks Rebuilds Ladies Club With CGI Ladies Get Into Golf Programme
In March of 2016, the ladies section at Dooks Golf Club featured just 10 ladies under the age of sixty with active members diminishing...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
