Kathleen O’Shea, (née O’Callaghan), Gortdromakerrie, Muckross, Killarney & late of Daltons Avenue, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her family home, Gortdromakerrie, Muckross, Killarney on Sunday (Jan, 21st), from 3pm – 6pm.  Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Monday morning at 10am. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am  Burial afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

