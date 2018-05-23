Kathleen O’Doherty née Ahern, Knockreigh, Milltown & formerly of Knights Mountain, Knocknagoshel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (May 24th) from 4.30pm to 7.15pm.  Followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church Milltown.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR