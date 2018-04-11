Kathleen O’Connor née Mc Hugh, Gleesk, Kells & formerly of Tuner’s Cross, Cork City.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen tomorrow Thursday (April 12th) from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen arriving at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm.