Kathleen O’Connell, Corobeg, Valentia Island.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this Sunday & Monday from 6pm – 8pm followed by removal on Monday @ 8pm to Chapeltown Church, Valentia Island arriving there @ 8.30.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Cill Mór Cemetery.  Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.

