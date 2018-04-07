Kathleen O’ Brien, née Murphy, Rusheen, Ballylongford

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford tomorrow Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghavallin Cemetery, Rusheen, Ballylongford.

