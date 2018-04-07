Kathleen O’ Brien, née Murphy, Rusheen, Ballylongford

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford tomorrow Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghavallin Cemetery, Rusheen, Ballylongford.
Latest News
Kerry Ladies Footballers Downed By Dublin
Dublin have moved top of Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League. The All-Ireland champions have beaten already relegated Kerry by 1-16...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Late Goal Sinks Park In FAI Youth Cup
St Brendans Park have been beaten in the semi-final of the FAI Youth Cup. They’ve gone down 1-0 to St Kevin's Boys in heartbreaking circumstances. Padraig...
IMO conference concludes this evening with address from Minister for Health
The final day of the Irish Medical Organisation is taking place in Killarney today. Ahead of Minister for Health Simon Harris’ address this evening, GPs...
Latest Sports
