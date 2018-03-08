Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, Friday (March, 9th), from 4.30- 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Ashborough Lodge, Nursing Home.
Kathleen Morris (née Linehan), Glenvickee, Glencar & formerly of St. James’s Gardens, Killorglin.
Court hears charge of attempted murder may be sought in Castleisland assault case
A charge of attempted murder may be sought in the case of an alleged serious assault in Castleisland. 24-year-old Seán Lane, of 51 An Caisleán...
Killarney Conference to mark International Womens Day
A conference is taking place in the Brehon Hotel in Killarney this morning to mark International Women's Day. Organised by the Kerry Business Womens Network...
Morning Sports Update
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will today name his starting fifteen for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland. Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose are...
Thursday Local Badminton Results & Fixtures
Suit Select Men’s league Div 1 & 2 Castleisland 6 Moyvane 0 Sea lodge Waterville Div 5 League In the women’s Listowel 0 Moyvane 4. And in...
Evening Sports Update
Rugby Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he's rewarding his players for their performances - after only making one change for their Six Nations match...