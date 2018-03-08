Kathleen Morris (née Linehan), Glenvickee, Glencar & formerly of St. James’s Gardens, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, Friday (March, 9th), from 4.30- 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Ashborough Lodge, Nursing Home.