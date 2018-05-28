Kathleen Mc Enery née Mc Elligott, Dromkeen East, Causeway

Reposing at her home tomorrow Tuesday (May 29th) from 5pm to 8.30pm.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at St. John’s Church Causeway at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to the Oncology Day Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to to Casey’s Undertakers, Causeway.

