Kathleen Mc Enery, Dromkeen East, Causeway.

Reposing at her home tomorrow Tuesday (May 29th) from 5pm to 8.30pm.  Removal Wednesday morning from her home to St. John’s Church, Causeway.  Requiem mass will take place at 12pm.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.  Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Oncology Day Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

