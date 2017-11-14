Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Moynihan nee O Sullivan, Sheans, Two Mile School, Killarney and late of Lower Killeagh, Farranfore

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30 to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Moynihan nee O Sullivan, Sheans, Two Mile School, Killarney and late of...
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30 to The Church of the Sacred Heart,...
Stephen Carrig, Woodview, Tarbert and late of Kilpadogue, Tarbert and formerly of Boston, USA
reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass on...
Trip to the Cottage – November 13th, 2017
This week on 'Trip to the Cottage' there's a feast of fiddling! Including new albums courtesy of Declan Folan & James Carty and not so new, but great...
14 Year Old Whose Bag Weighs 2 Stone, 10 Pounds and 4 Ounces –...
A listener weighed her daughter’s school bag this morning and told Treasa Murphy what the weighing scale revealed. Her contribution sparked a major debate. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_13_heavy.mp3
My Ancestors Leading Me Home – November 14th, 2017
Diane McFarlane from Melbourne bought a 200 year old ruin of a cottage in Cromane, not realising that her ancestors came from Kerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_13_diane.mp3
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER For the Republic of Ireland tonight, the equation could not be more simple - beat Denmark and they're going to next year's World Cup....
Kerry Opt Out Of McGrath Cup
The Kerry Senior footballers will not be taking part in the forthcoming McGrath Cup. The defending champions have opted out of the competition due to...
West Kerry Senior Football Semi-Finals To Go Ahead On Saturday
Both semi-finals of the West Kerry Senior Football Championship are to be played on Saturday. They’ll go ahead as a double header in Dingle. Dingle will...