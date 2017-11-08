reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. James’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Latest News
Unaccompanied L-Drivers Plan Doesn’t Acknowledge Realities of Rural Life – November 8th, 2017
The Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, will bring plans to Cabinet to prosecute the owners of cars if a learner driver is found driving...
The Joe Stalin Approach Alive and Well in Tralee Politics? – November 8th, 2017
At this week’s meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane, accused Cllr Pa Daly of Sinn Féin of having a...
Star Wars legend who filmed in Kerry to make documentary on Irish roots
Star Wars legend Mark Hamill is making a documentary about his Irish roots. The Irish Independent reports the actor, who reprises the role of Luke...
A Problem Shared – November 8th, 2017
Dealing with guilt and arguments over money are discussed this week by Tony and Val. What can you do if your partner seems to...
Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Gleeson, Glenlea, Ballyheigue
reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Friday...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Kilmurry- Ibrickane's Peter O' Dwyer will feature in Sunday's Munster Senior Club Football Championship Semi Final with Dr. Crokes. He was sent off in their...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Jeff Hendrick appears to be winning his race to be fit for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play off against Denmark. The Burnley...
Marc O Se An Injury Concern For Munster Semi Final
Marc O Se has emerged as an injury concern ahead of An Ghaeltacht's Munster Intermediate Club Semi Final with Mallow. He has a shoulder injury...