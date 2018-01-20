Kathleen “Kit” O’Connor (née O’Sullivan), Carrigane, Asdee & Late of Meen, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St.Mary’s Church, Asdee.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Killahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR