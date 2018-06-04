Kathleen Kelly, Molahiffe, Firies,Killarney

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow Tuesday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem Mas will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies, Killarney.

