Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Styles nee Lawlor, Chapel Road, Ballyheigue and formerly of Bouleenshire,Ballyheigue

reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 6 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Latest News
Kingdom Cup Coursing Preview
The annual Kingdom Cup starts on December 26th. Previewing is James O Connor This is the 100th year of the event. Ciaran O Brien has been...
Kerry school praised for raising over €6,000 for Concern
A Kerry school has been praised for raising over €6,000 for Concern Worldwide. Tarbert Comprehensive School raised €6,300 from Church gate collections and fundraising initiatives. Joanne...
Head of the Kerry Garda Division thanks public for their help throughout 2017
The head of the Kerry Garda Division has thanked the public for their help throughout 2017. Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who was appointed to the...
14s Premier Win For The Park
In the Quills Woollen Mills 14 Premier game played today The Park defeated Tralee Dynamos 4-1. For Park, who are now only 2 points off...
Finuge Win North Kerry U21 Football Final
North Kerry Football U21 Championship Final Bob Stack Memorial Cup Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh Finuge 3-14 Ballylongford/Asdee/Beale 1-15 Mairead O'Sullivan reports
Latest Sports
