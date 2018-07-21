Kathleen (Kate) O’Malley (née O’Sullivan), “Teach Cnocán”, Laharn West, Killorglin & formerly of Knockáncore, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening (July, 22nd), from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal to St. James’s Church Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Services Kerry and night nursing, Irish Cancer Society.