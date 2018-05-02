Kathleen Hegarty nee McGillycuddy, Castlelough, Loretto Road, Killarney and formerly of Coolmagort, Beaufort

reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday form 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

