Kathleen Hegarty nee McGillycuddy, Castlelough, Loretto Road, Killarney and formerly of Coolmagort, Beaufort

reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday form 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Kerry Captain Says Consistency Needed For Successful Quest For Sam Maguire
2014 All-Ireland winning captain, Fionn Fitzgerald, says Kerry won’t get away with inconsistent form in this year’s Championship. The Kingdom survived relegation during their defence...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has ruled former player of the year Lee Keegan out of their Connacht Senior Football Championship opener against Galway....
Killarney Basketball Legend Paudie O’Connor Has Passed Away
The Legendary Killarney and Irish basketball player, Paudie O’Connor has passed away in the United States. He was a big star with St Vincent’s basketball...
A Postmaster’s Perspective – May 2nd, 2018
Speaking in a personal capacity, Brendan Mannix of Ballymacelligott Post Office about the An Post offer which may lead to the closure of many...
Three Month Closure of A Major Route into Kerry – May 2nd, 2018
The N23 Castleisland to Farranfore road will close from May 24th to August 20th to allow for the construction of a new bridge. Jerry...
