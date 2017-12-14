Kathleen Fitzgerald nee O Connor, Ard na Lí, Tralee and Farmerbridge, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 3 to 5pm, removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery
Latest News
TY Students Having Their Say on Special Saturday Supplement Show – December 14th, 2017
15 Transition Year students have been taking part in a special initiative here in Radio Kerry all this week, which culminates in their work...
Snobbery Towards Shop Staff – December 14th, 2017
Nicola was listening to Ger Murphy’s comments yesterday about people who are so engrossed in their phones that they ignore or are even downright...
New 55 Bed Direct Provision Centre for Killarney – December 14th, 2017
Cathaoirleach of Killarney, Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher, says it’s concerning that the local community and Kerry County Council were not consulted about these...
Is Star Wars: The Last Jedi Any Good? – December 14th, 2017
Mountaineer and Arctic climber Mike O'Shea of Irish Rope also worked on Skelligs for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and also worked on the...
Pat O’Shea – December 13th, 2017
Joe McGill's guest this week on 'In Conversation' is Pat O'Shea from Valentia Island who worked with the Irish Lights for 38 years as...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The All Ireland football quarter final meeting of Fulham Irish and Corofin has been re-arranged for Sunday, January 21st at Ruislip. The...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland could face Turkey in an international friendly in March. Reports claim the F-A-I are in talks with their Turkish counterparts about...
Dingle Native Takes Up Coaching Role At London Wasps
RUGBY Former Munster assistant coach and Dingle native Ian Costello is moving to London Wasp next season. Costello, currently in his second season as head coach...