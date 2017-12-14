Kathleen Fitzgerald nee O Connor, Ard na Lí, Tralee and Farmerbridge, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 3 to 5pm, removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR