Kathleen Devane nee O’Donnell, Cloghane, Castlegregory and Main Street, Annascaul

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4.15 to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dingle Community Hospital.

