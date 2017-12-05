reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4.15 to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dingle Community Hospital.
Kerry Midfielder Could Be Absent For Kerry Allianz Football League Title Defence
David Moran could be absent when Kerry begin their Allianz Football League title defence. The Kerins O’Rahillys midfielder is believed to be taking time out...
Defeat For ITT In Munster Junior Hurling League Final
Third Level Colleges GAA Munster Junior Hurling League Final IT Tralee 0-16 Cork College of Further Education 3-10
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster captain Peter O'Mahony is expecting a hugely physical and tough test from Leicester at the weekend. The European giants clash in the Champions Cup...
Kathleen Devane nee O’Donnell, Cloghane, Castlegregory and Main Street, Annascaul
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4.15 to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem mass on...
Comhairleoir Sinn Féin Pa Daly: logainmneacha Gaelacha ar comharthaí bóthair i gCiarraí
Comhairleoir Sinn Féin Pa Daly ó Thrá Lí ag caint faoin rún a mhol sé chun go mbeadh logainmneacha Gaelacha ar comharthaí bóthair i...
