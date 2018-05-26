Kathleen Delaney née Fitzgerald, Pinewood Estate, Killarney & late of Ventry, Dingle.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday (May 27th) from 5pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney.  Requiem mass on Monday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

