Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday (May 27th) from 5pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Reaction to Repeal: Michael Healy-Rae says outcome needs to be respected
Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, who voted No, says the people have spoken and their decision has to be respected. He says he will not obstruct...
Kathleen Delaney née Fitzgerald, Pinewood Estate, Killarney & late of Ventry, Dingle.
Reaction to Repeal: Kerry votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment
Kerry has voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment. The final result was announced by Returning Officer Padraig Burke at around 4.30pm, with 58.3% in favour...
Listowel Gets Set For June Racing Festival
Listowel next weekend hosts its first meeting of 2018. There’s a two day meeting, beginning on Sunday. Races Secretary Brenda Daly
Evening Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy has had a poor 3rd round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentwort The Northern Irishman started the day with a 3 shot...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports