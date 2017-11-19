Kathleen Crowley (née O’Connor), The Demesne & O’Connor’s Shop, Ardfert.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing tomorrow (Monday) at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee from 6pm – 8pm followed by removal to St.Brendan’s Church, Ardfert.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon.  Interment afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR