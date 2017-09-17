Katheen McCormack (née O’Sullivan), Gurrane West, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow (Monday) evening from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday @ 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown.
Latest News
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 10 at Curraheen Park was won by 2/1 shot Lassa Exquisite, going for Tralee’s Michael Costello...
Increase in funding for Kerry County Childcare Committee
There was an increase last year in the amount of funding provided to Kerry's County Childcare Committee. This was in line with a half a...
Clune welcomes €72.8 million fund for youth work places in EU
A €72.8 million fund for voluntary posts and work placements for young people across the EU has received the backing of MEPs in Brussels. Ireland...
21 detectives working in Kerry Garda Division
There are 21 detectives working in the Kerry Garda Division. That's according to figures from the Garda Commissioner. They show that there are 678 detectives working...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 10 at Curraheen Park was won by 2/1 shot Lassa Exquisite, going for Tralee’s Michael Costello...