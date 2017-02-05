K-Fest now accepting visual art submissions

Visual arts submissions are now being accepted for K-Fest Music & The Arts, which takes place in Killorglin, from the 2nd to the 5th of June.

The event is now in its fifth consecutive year and is a celebration for new and emerging artists and musical talents.

The event affords new and emerging artists from Ireland and beyond the ability to showcase their work to nearly 10,000 eventgoers, providing opportunities for patronage, partnerships, and community building with fellow artists and local residents.

The closing date for submissions is midnight on the 31st of March and more information can be found at kfest.ie.