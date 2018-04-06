Justice Minister speaks to Joanne Hayes as arrangements for compensation continue to be negotiated

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has personally spoken to Joanne Hayes, as arrangements for compensation continue to be negotiated over the Kerry Babies controversy.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, the Department of Justice has confirmed that Mr Flanagan spoke to Ms Hayes by phone, after the Government agreed more needed to be done to rectify wrongs inflicted on the family.

Representatives for the Hayes family remain in touch with the Department of Justice, following an apology offered by the Government.

Gardaí have also apologised for the stress and pain Ms Hayes and her family were put through as part of their investigation into the murder of baby John in 1984.