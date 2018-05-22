Justice Minister shocked by dilapidated facilities at Tralee Courthouse

The Justice Minister says he is shocked at the facilities in Tralee Courthouse, which he says are “dilapidated” and cannot continue.

Minister Charlie Flanagan yesterday visited the existing courthouse building on Ashe Street with Junior Minister Brendan Griffin where he met members of the legal profession and business people.

Minister Flanagan acknowledged a desire to refurbish the existing building but said that would be a challenge.





He said he has capital funding available to improve court facilities and is hopeful of progressing the matter this year.

However, Minister Flanagan wouldn’t be drawn on his preference for a location for a new courthouse: