Justice Minister recommends former Denny factory site as new location for Tralee Courthouse

The Justice Minister has reportedly recommended the former Denny factory site as a suitable location for a new courthouse in Tralee.

Charlie Flanagan visited the existing facility on Ashe Street on a recent trip to Kerry; he described the building as ‘dilapidated’.

A source close to the Minister says Mr Flanagan has recommended the former Denny factory site to the OPW as the best option going forward.





A spokesman for the Department of Justice confirmed there had been recent discussions concerning the

potential location of a new courthouse on the Island of Geese site.

But he added that this was a matter for the court services to decide.