Justice Minister “confident” in sanctioned North Kerry solicitor



The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is confident that a North Kerry solicitor who has been sanctioned by the law society, remains qualified to hold the position of coroner for the North and West Kerry region.

The Solicitors’ Disciplinary Tribunal of the Law Society had made the finding of professional misconduct against Helen Lucey for causing a deficit of 259 thousand euro on a client account.

President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly stressed there was no dishonesty by Helen Lucey, principal of the firm Marshall & Macaulay, Listowel in what he said were the very unusual circumstances resulting in the deficit of 259 thousand euro on a client account.

A report in todays Sunday Business Post says that the Minister is aware of the reports on this matter and is satisfied that Ms Lucey remains qualified to hold the position of Coroner for Kerry North and Kerry West.