Just over half of vehicles failed NCT in Kerry last year

More vehicles failed the National Car Test in Kerry last year, than passed, according to figures released by the CSO.

In 2016, there was a 51% fail rate in Kerry.

46,926 vehicles failed the test last year, this figure includes retests.

45,192 vehicles passed the test, this figure includes vehicles that passed the first test and retests.

The CSO statistics also reveal there were 95,987 driving licences held in Kerry last year.

This figure includes 7271 learner permit licences and 78,166 10-year driving licences.