Just Go For It: IT Tralee Graduates on How They’re Following Their Dreams – November 3rd, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Jerry broadcast from outside the Brandon Hotel in Tralee today where the IT Tralee graduates’ conferring was taking place. From working with the Kerry GAA minor footballers to dreams of qualifying a choux chef and plans to help make the workplace more accessible to people with autism – these are just some of the stories from graduates.

