Just over 400 Kerry people eligible for JobsPlus

Just over 400 Kerry people under 26 were eligible for the JobsPlus Scheme.

That’s according to figures from July 2013 to the same month this year.

JobsPlus provides a direct monthly financial incentive to employers who recruit workers from the Live Register and those transitioning into the workforce.

A rate of either €7,500 or €10,000 is provided to employers in monthly instalments over two years provided the employment is maintained; the rate depends on the length of time the person is unemployed.

Since July 2013, 12,829 people aged under 26 have been declared eligible for the scheme; 401 of those are in Kerry.

The figures were released to Dublin Independent TD Tommy Broughan through a parliamentary question.

The scheme has come in for criticism, however, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty told Deputy Broughan an assessment by the Department found that for employees who complete 24 months on the scheme, 79% remain with their current employer and 95% remain off the Live Register.