Just 12 customers in Kerry without power following storm Brian

There are just 12 customers in Kerry without power today following Storm Brian.

The customers affected are in the Glen in South Kerry.

However there may be temporary outages during the day as repairs are carried out on the county’s network.

Meanwhile, two roads that were closed yesterday for a time have now reopened.

The Moll’s Gap Road N71 at the lakes and the Glenflesk to Barraduff road were closed due to localised flooding, but have now reopened.

Kerry County Council is advising motorists to continue to exercise caution on our roads today as there may still be some debris following storm Brian.