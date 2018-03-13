Jury in trial of Listowel women facing dangerous driving charge to shortly begin deliberations

The jury in the trial of a Listowel women facing a dangerous driving charge will shortly begin its deliberations.

23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm at Clogherbrien, Tralee, on the 30th August 2013.

During closing statements, prosecutor Tom Rice claimed the accused drove her car from a minor road onto a major road, and collided with a Nissan Qashqai.

The prosecution alleges this constituted a serious fault on the behalf of Ms Stack.

67-year-old John Lenahan of Denver, Colorado, a front-seat passenger in the Nissan, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Defence Counsel John O’Sullivan claimed there was a ‘culture of error in this case’, specifically in relation to the three-year delay in receiving reports from medical professionals and the quality of photographs taken.

Judge Tom O’Donnell asked the jury to deliberate not just on the charge of dangerous driving causing serious bodily injury, but also on the lesser charge of careless driving causing serious bodily harm.

The jury of seven men and five women will shortly retire to deliberate.

