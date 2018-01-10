Jury being sworn in for trial of David Drumm

A jury is being sworn in for the trial of the former Chief Executive of Anglo Irish Bank, David Drumm.

He’s accused of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by dishonestly creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were € 7.2 billion larger than they were.

The 51 year old with an address in Skerries in Dublin has pleaded NOT guilty.

The Judge has told the jurors they should not serve if they’ve expressed themselves publicly regarding Anglo, the banking crisis or bankers in general.