Jury sworn in for case of Kerry pensioner accused of indecent assault

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a Kerry pensioner accused of indecently assaulting a boy around 40 years ago.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Tralee Circuit Criminal Court where he entered a not guilty plea to a single charge of indecently assaulting a male under the age of 15 at a location in Kerry on a date unknown between October 22nd 1972 and October 21st 1980.

The case is expected to run into next week before Judge Tom O’Donnell and a jury of seven women and five men.

Legal argument took place yesterday and the case is due to begin this morning.