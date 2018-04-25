Jury sworn in for case of Kenmare chef accused of assault causing serious harm

A jury has been sworn in for the case of a Kenmare chef accused of assault causing serious harm.

44-year-old Nigel Higgins, of 24 Sunnyhill, Kenmare, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and one count of producing a knife at his home on the 15th September 2015.

It’s alleged that in the early hours of September 15th, the accused and the complainant, along with others, returned to Mr Higgins’ home for a party.

It’s claimed Mr Higgins intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to the alleged victim and produced an article capable of inflicting injury–namely, a kitchen knife.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice advised the jury that potential witnesses will include investigating gardaí, the alleged victim and the accused’s ex-girlfriend.

The jury of eight men and four women were subsequently put in charge, and the trial has commenced under Judge Patrick Meghen at Tralee Circuit Court.