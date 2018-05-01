Jury selected in trial of woman accused of careless driving causing death in Scartaglin

The jury has been selected in Tralee Circuit Court for the trial of a woman accused of careless driving causing death.

Sarah O’Connell from Seán Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork, was the driver of a car which was involved in a single vehicle accident in Knockeenahone, Scartaglin on June 15th, 2014.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge of careless driving causing death.

Prosecutor Tom Rice will act on behalf of the DPP, while the defence counsel will be led by barrister Katie O’Connell.

The trial is due to begin this afternoon in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Patrick Meghen.