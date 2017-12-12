Jury returns verdict of suicide by father and unlawful death of baby in Killarney

A jury at Killarney courthouse has returned a verdict of suicide in the case a 32-year-old man, and unlawful death in the case of his baby son.

Andrzej Piolunowicz of 28 Park Place Apartments, Monsignor O’Flaherty Road, Killarney, and originally from Poland, was found by his partner Anna Rozycka.

She discovered him in their bedroom when she returned home from work on March 6th 2016; he died four days later at Cork University Hospital from self-inflicted stab wounds.

Their 11-month-old baby Karol Rozycki was discovered beside his father on the bed; he was pronounced dead at the scene; findings strongly suggest he was smothered.

The cases of father and son, Andrzej Piolunowicz and baby Karol Rozycki came before Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter at Killarney Coroner’s Court yesterday.

Anna Rozycka told the court she believed her partner was jealous of baby Karol, as she told him she would always put Karol first.

The night before the baby’s death Andrzej said he would leave, and the morning of the incident he said he would move out the following Friday.

Ms Rozycka went to work that day and when she returned couldn’t find her partner and son, and the couple’s bedroom was locked.

She called Andrzej’s sister Iwone Piolunowicz and her husband, Robert Herbaczewski, and Robert eventually broke down the door; they called emergency services.

Baby Karol was pronounced dead at the scene, and Andrzej was taken to hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds but died four days later in CUH.

The court heard notes were written Polish on the bedclothes, one which said “We are free Annie, enjoy your life, we love you”.

In evidence to the court his sister Iwone said she received a text from her brother on the day but she didn’t see until that night; it was sent at 3pm and said “I love you all.”

Both she and Anna said he showed no signs of depression.

Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said Mr Piolunowicz’s death was due to self-inflicted stab wounds after a cocktail of over-the-counter drugs; the jury agreed and returned a verdict of suicide.

In the case of baby Karol, the pathologist said the cause of death was undetermined at autopsy, but the findings from the scene strongly suggest smothering.

The jury agreed and returned a verdict of unlawful death.